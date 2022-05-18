Mbappe ‘Agreed Personal Terms’ With Euro Giants

The French superstar‘s deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, meaning Mbappe has been free to talk to other clubs about signing him on a free transfer.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, it appears Real Madrid will finally secure Mbappe after a lengthy courting process.

The report claims that the 23-year-old “has agreed personal terms” with Madrid, although no paperwork has been officially signed.

However, Los Blancos expect that Mbappe will sign on the dotted line once PSG’s season is over.

The French powerhouse are still doing their utmost to convince Mbappe to stay and be the club’s crown jewel going forward, with PSG powerbrokers telling their prized asset that they will make him the best paid player in the game.

However, those attempts could ultimately prove futile as a resolution appears imminent.

Mbappe has been in Madrid’s crosshairs for quite some time now and was the subject of two bids from the club last summer, although PSG rejected both offers.

In terms of Mbappe’s Madrid salary, The Independent reports that he will earn an eye-watering $AUD1.4 million-a-week.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

