Maviko keeping in the grind

Jamie only played one season with the Lae Snax Tigers in 2021 Digicel Cup before he was slated in the Hunters squad last year.

Of mixed East New Britain and Manus parentage, Jamie is ready to dorn the Hunters strip with pride again this year after making it back into the squad for the 2023 season.

Jamie who grew up around the Konedobu area is the son of former Port Moresby Brothers rugby league legend, Wilson Mavoko. His short playing career only started three to four years ago with his beloved Kone Storms team participating in the Port Moresby Rugby League competition.

For Jamie one of his childhood dreams was to play in the Digicel Cup one day. Although he attracted interests from a number of franchise teams from the city but never given the chance.

Kone Storms participation at the inaugural Agmark Sepik 9s in 2020 in Wewak was Jamie’s biggest moment he will always treasure, when he was scouted by Lae Tigers coach then, Stanley Tepend on a train and trial arrangement with the Tigers. Story short, the rest is history.

Jamie was part of the Tigers 2021 grand final winning team that beat Waghi Tumbe to reclaim the Digicle Cup for the 4th time.

2022 Jamie was picked into the PNG Hunter preseason training squad, and eventually earned his spot under Matt Church.

When reflecting back on his Hunters debut last year it was a tough experience especially with the team based in Queensland. Jamie said although training has been tough he’s happy to be back home and now working really hard on his personal game mainly in defense and attack

Jamie is also happy to be training alongside his Tigers halves partner and 2022 top points scorer, Joshua Mire.