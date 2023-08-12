Matildas win FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal after classic shootout against France in Brisbane

Australian keeper Arnold saved three French spotkicks, while missing one of her own in a 20-penalty spectacular that had 49,461 fans in Brisbane Stadium on tenterhooks.

Australia's tenth-choice penalty taker Vine slotted the deciding kick to send the Matildas into the World Cup semifinals for the first time in their history.

Even aside from the shootout, and don't worry we'll get to that, she was so impressive all night.

The French peppered the Australian defence, and while the outfielders did their job as well, Arnold never looked like getting beaten (except for that one moment by her own teammate).

No matter what happens now, she and Cortnee Vine have those moments. Forever.

And how lucky are we? We got to see that.

Cortnee Vine has the moment, firing in the decisive penalty, but that whole shootout is Mackenzie Arnold's moment.

She was absolutely immense and kept the Matildas in it time and time and time again.

