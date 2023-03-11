Match Preview: Storm v Bulldogs

The Storm's last home game was an elimination final loss to the Raiders, who had also knocked them off in round 18, the day electric fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen suffered the knee injury that looks set to sideline him for at least another six weeks.

Even without their superstar No.1 the Storm still boast an array of match-winners in Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes, all of whom came to the fore in the round one triumph against Parramatta.

The 16-12 victory in golden point made it 20 opening round wins on the trot for Craig Bellamy, who has not lost a round one game since he took the helm in 2003.

Now the Storm must maintain the rage against a Bulldogs team sure to be smarting after a poor first-up showing at 4 Pines Park against Manly.

Big-name recruits Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney weren't able to impact the match and the absence of Tevita Pangai jnr and Luke Thompson to injury left Cameron Ciraldo's side undermanned up front.

The Bulldogs have been outscored 137-28 in their past three clashes against Melbourne and the fact they could muster only one try in the loss to Manly must be a concern ahead of Saturday night's clash.

Team News

Storm: Winger Xavier Coates has succumbed to a shoulder injury and is out with Grant Anderson replacing him on the wing. The loss of Cameron Munster to a finger injury sees Tyran Wishart take over at five-eighth with Aaron Pene coming onto the bench after recovering from a rib injury.

Bulldogs: No panic for coach Cameron Ciraldo after the loss to Manly, sticking with the same 17-man squad. Rookies Jayden Tanner and Jacob Preston retain their spots on the bench after debuting last week. Jayden Okunbor is 18th man.

