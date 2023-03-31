Match Preview: Rabbitohs v Storm

Led by the inspirational Cameron Murray and the mercurial Cody Walker, the Bunnies fought back from 12-6 down at half-time to force the game to golden point where Lachlan Ilias came of age with the first field goal of his career.

The challenge for coach Jason Demetriou is to ensure his men harness the pride and passion that carried them to victory on Saturday night and can use it to their advantage against one of the benchmark teams of the past two decades.

The Storm have gone W-L-L-W to start the season and looked shaky at times but the return of Cameron Munster has given them the impetus to string some victories together and have the eight teams above them on the ladder feeling nervous.

Craig Bellamy's men can make a huge statement over the next month as they face the Rabbitohs, Roosters, Sea Eagles and Warriors leading into a bye in Round 9.

Team News

Rabbitohs: Prop Hame Sele returns from concussion protocols after the mandatory 11-day stand down and will come off the bench. Last week's debutant Ben Lovett goes to the reserves and remained in the squad when it was trimmed on Thursday along with 18th man Blake Taaffe.

Storm: Just the one change to the team that beat Wests Tigers with Tom Eisenhuth joining the bench after being 18th man last week. He takes the place of Tyran Wishart, who goes to the reserves. With Jahrome Hughes still a week away from returning from suspension, youngster Jonah Pezet retains the No.7 jersey. No changes in Thursday's 24 hour update with Grant Anderson 18th man.

