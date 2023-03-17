Match Preview: Knights v Dolphins

The undefeated Dolphins face their first test on the road when they travel to Newcastle to take on the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Wayne Bennett's side have stunned many with their start to their inaugural season and they'll be out to keep that record intact against a Knights outfit which is expected to be heavily depleted for the match.

Newcastle's miraculous effort to hold on against Wests Tigers on Sunday appears to have come at a cost with coach Adam O'Brien expecting up to six players to be unavailable.

However, after a disappointing home record last season, the Knights coach won't want any excuses when the 17 he picks take the field on Friday night.

The battle between the fullbacks - Lachlan Miller and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - will play a big role in who wins the game while the forward pack battle, particularly on the edges, will decide the game.

Team news

Knights: The Knights have made one change from their team named on Tuesday with Thomas Cant moving onto the bench in his NRL debut in place of Jack Johns (ankle). Earlier in the week, Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey were ruled out due to concussion while Tyson Frizell (ankle) and Jacob Saifiti (suspension) have also been sidelined. Tyson Gamble is the new No.6, Phoenix Crossland goes to hooker, Jack Hetherington will start at prop and Brodie Jones comes into the starting side after he was 18th man last week. Ryan Rivett and Dylan Lucas make their NRL debuts off the bench while prop Mat Croker returns from suspension via the bench. Adam Elliott (groin) and Kurt Mann (calf) are expected to miss 4-6 weeks each.

Dolphins: Kodi Nikorima is the new hooker in the absence of Jeremy Marshall-King, who will miss two games due to suspension. Ray Stone has been named to return from a knee injury. Despite being named as 18th man, last week's debutant Mason Teague moves back onto the bench in place of Connelly Lemuelu, who will start for prop Jarrod Wallace who coach Wayne Bennett said was out for "personal" reasons.

Click here to read full article

Story first published by: NRL.com