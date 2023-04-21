Match Preview: Eels v Broncos

With Dally M leaders Reece Walsh and Payne Haas in rare form and Adam Reynolds marshalling his troops magnificently, the Broncos boast a 6-1 record on the back of the NRL's slickest attack.

The Eels, meanwhile, look to be hitting top gear on the back of wins over Wests Tigers and Bulldogs but Brad Arthur is well aware a much sterner test awaits in the shape of the Broncos.

When the Eels travelled to Darwin in Round 8 last year they found themselves on the end of 35-4 hammering from North Queensland but back in 2021 they put 46 points on Brisbane at TIO Stadium with Maika Sivo running in a hat-trick so that's the formline Parra fans will choose to follow.

Sivo's double against the Bulldogs on Sunday took him to nine tries for the season, one more than Rabbitoh Campbell Graham and Dolphins duo Jamayne Isaako and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

The Broncos are getting input across the park with centre Kotoni Staggs scoring six tries, winger Selwyn Cobbo five and no fewer than five others all boasting four tries in 2023, including Walsh and Ezra Mam.

Team News

Eels: Hooker Josh Hodgson returns after missing Sunday's game against the Bulldogs due to illness. Brendan Hands goes back to the bench and Makahesi Makatoa drops out. Winger Bailey Simonsson has served his suspension and is listed among the reserves. No changes in Thursday's 24-hour update.

Broncos: Prop Thomas Flegler (concussion) and winger Corey Oates (jaw) are back in the 17 for Kevin Walters so Corey Jensen goes to the bench, Keenan Palasia to the reserves and Jesse Arthars to 18th man. Oates hasn't played breaking his jaw in Round 2 against the Cowboys. No changes in Thursday's 24-hour update.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com