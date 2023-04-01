Match Preview: Dragons v Dolphins

Both teams went down in Round 4 in contrasting losses, with the unfancied Dolphins fighting to the last inch in their blockbuster 'Battle for Brisbane' derby against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The Dragons however suffered another second-half capitulation in their derby loss to the Nicho Hynes-inspired Cronulla Sharks, letting in seven tries in their 40-8 defeat.

Perhaps the most frustrating thing for Dragons fans is that for the most part, the side have worked hard and looked competitive early in their last two losses - and in both matches have even led their opposition - only to fall in a heap when forced to defend their errors.

Dolphins fans however have been buoyed by the fight displayed by their side in all their matches, where they have fought back from early deficits to win their first three matches and only went down late to the Broncos, despite a heavy injury toll which included losing halfback Sean O'Sullivan and hooker Kodi Nikorima and a leg injury to winger Tesi Niu hampering his efforts for the majority of the game.

Team News

Dragons: Talatau Amone came into the starting squad at five-eighth in the 24-hour update, replacing Jayden Sullivan for what will be his first NRL appearance of the year. Jack de Belin's calf is good to go and he replaces Zane Musgrove on the bench, after being named in the extended reserves on Tuesday.

Dolphins: Anthony Milford moves from five-eighth to halfback to cover for Sean O'Sullivan (pectoral) and Isaiya Katoa returns from an elbow injury in the No.6 jumper. Tesi Niu (knee) is replaced on the wing by Jack Bostock, who will make his NRL debut against his junior club. Hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is back from a two-week suspension, so Mason Teague goes to the bench. Herman Ese'ese returns from a pectoral injury at prop. There were no changes in the 24-hour update.

