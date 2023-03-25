Match Preview: Cowboys v Titans

The Titans will be bouncing into training this week full of confidence after running in three tries in seven minutes to defeat Melbourne last week while the Cowboys will be hoping to make amends with their fans after falling to the Warriors at home.

The Cowboys have struggled to produce an 80-minute performance in their opening three games, with only one second-half scored compared to seven conceded and coach Todd Payten will be hoping to shore up their defensive efforts ahead of Saturday's Queensland derby.

Meanwhile, Justin Holbrook's Titans have been one of the surprise packets so far this season, sitting sixth on the ladder heading into Round 4.

With a barnstorming forward pack laying the platform for halves Kieran Foran and Tannah Boyd to enjoy some freedom in attack but the Gold Coast men will need to find another gear if they're to overcome the Cowboys faithful, having one only one of their past 10 matches in Townsville.

Expect plenty of great clashes across the park with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita squaring off with Reuben Cotter and Coen Hess, while Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend against Boyd and Foran in the halves should be an intriguing battle between speed and experience.

Team News

Cowboys: A change in the forwards with Griffin Neame to start at prop in place of Reuben Cotter, who faces 2-4 weeks out with a knee injury. Veteran prop James Tamou joins the bench. Tom Chester keeps the fullback job in the absence of Scott Drinkwater (suspended). Forward Mitch Dunn made his way back to the field last week in Queensland Cup having recovered from his ACL injury but he dropped out of the squad on Friday along with Laitia Moceidreke and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

Titans: On the back of a strong win over the Storm in Round 4, coach Justin Holbrook has named the same 17-man squad. Chris Randall again takes the hooking duties in Sam Verrills' absence while Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui and Jo Vuna retain their spots after solid showings last week. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update.

