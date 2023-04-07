Match Preview: Bulldogs v Rabbitohs

Since the first Good Friday clash between the old rivals in 2007, there has been plenty of big moments, including the fiery 2015 encounter when Adam Reynolds and James Graham took centre stage as the Bunnies prevailed 18-17.

After celebrating his return to the NRL in the thrilling golden point win over the Cowboys on Sunday, club legend Josh Reynolds is set to play his first Good Friday match since leading the Bulldogs to a stunning 24-9 victory in 2017.

The Rabbitohs have made Good Friday their own in recent years, winning seven of 10 clashes since 2012, including a 36-16 victory last year on the back of Damien Cook's first career hat-trick.

South Sydney will be hungry for redemption after several frustrating losses this season, falling to the Panthers by just six points, the Roosters by two and most recently the Storm by eight and the next month doesn’t get much easier with Friday’s match followed by clashes with the Dolphins, Panthers and Broncos.

Jason Demetriou won't be content with sitting 13th heading into Round 6 and will need his men to clean up last week’s errors (11) and completion rates (77 per cent) if they're to bring home the chocolates.

Team News

Bulldogs: Jacob Preston (hand) didn't train on Wednesday while Max King (eye) did but on light duties with a call to be made on their fitness by Friday morning. Sam Hughes and Reece Hoffman remain in the 19-man squad and are on standby for the pair. The new faces in Cameron Ciraldo's 17 are Harrison Edwards at lock and Jackson Topine with Franklin Pele (arm), Jayden Okunbor (suspension) and Raymond Faitala-Mariner (concussion) unavailable.

Rabbitohs: Prop Tevita Tatola has been named to return from a knee injury so Daniel Suluka-Fifita goes to the bench and Michael Chee Kam to 18th man. Tatola is expected to play in the Good Friday showdown in a boost for the cardinal and myrtle. There were no late changes in the 24-hour update.

Story first published by: NRL.com