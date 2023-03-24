Match Preview: Bronocs v Dolphins

The promoter's dream pits master mentor Wayne Bennett against Kevin Walters, the man he shared five premierships with as coach and player at the Broncos between 1992 and 2000.

Former Broncos Jamayne Isaako, Tesi Niu, Brenko Lee and Kodi Nikorima will be out to get one over on their old club as the Dolphins look to continue their fairytale start to their debut season.

The battle in the middle between Jesse Bromwich and Payne Haas promises to be a beauty with the Broncos enforcer already churning out 210m per game in 2023 and the former Storm man leading by example with 29 tackles and 115m per match at the Dolphins.

In front of a heaving Friday night crowd at the home of Queensland rugby league this promises to be a memorable clash between two sides looking more than capable of playing finals in 2023.

If Bennett's men can get past

Team News

Dolphins: Felise Kaufusi was found guilty of Dangerous Contact at the judiciary on Tuesday night and will miss four matches, with Poasa Faamausili coming in to start in the second row. Five-eighth Isaiya Katoa remained in the squad at the 24-hour update despite being troubled by an elbow issue at training earlier this week.

Broncos: No changes in the update on Thursday night. Forward Kobe Hetherington dropped out of the reserves meaning his NRL return is at least another week away, following a pre-season biceps injury.

their crosstown rivals they can set their sights on a clash against another one of their coach's former teams in St George Illawarra and a very real shot of starting their debut season with five wins on the trot.

Click here to read full article

Story first published by: NRL.com