Match Preview: Broncos v Raiders

With forwards Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan setting a platform for Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh to express themselves the Broncos have piled on 29 points a game to exorcise the demons of last year's late fadeout.

On top of the humiliating scoreline against Penrith, the Raiders also lost stand-in five-eighth Matt Frawley to a hand injury so the playmaking stocks look thin as they embark on a daunting road trip to Brisbane.

No such dramas for Broncos coach Kevin Walters who has the experienced Reyolds playing some of the best football of his career and forming a potent spine combination with Mam, Walsh and Billy Walters.

With games against the Raiders, Titans and Eels to come in the next three weeks, the Broncos can set their sights on going 8-0 before a testing month against the Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Storm and Panthers between Rounds 9-12.

Team News

Broncos: No changes for the home side in the 24-hour update. Stability has been key to Brisbane's success across the opening five rounds and coach Kevin Walters has gone with the same 17-man squad. Jordan Pereira is 18th man and Brendan Piakura remains in the reserves.

Raiders: In the 24-hour team update, Peter Hola will make his Raiders debut, moving onto the bench for Emre Gurler who will now start after Joe Tapine remained in Canberra for the arrival of his first child. Club great Jarrod Croker has earned a recall in the centres for his first game since Round 9 last year. With Jack Wighton facing one more week on the sideline due to suspension and Matt Frawley suffering a hand injury against the Panthers, Brad Schneider comes in at five-eighth for his first game since Round 11 last year. Fullback Xavier Savage (jaw) is at least another week away from a return. Corey Horsburgh has been named to start at lock with Corey Harawira-Naera on the bench.

