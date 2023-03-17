Match Preview: Broncos v Dragons

After upsetting the premiers in Round 1 the Broncos ran hot in a 28-16 victory over the Cowboys last week, with fullback Reece Walsh stealing the show in his club debut and Ezra Mam having a night out in the halves.

The Dragons meanwhile defied pre-season expectations to overcome the Titans, with former Bronco Ben Hunt their standout player and Tyrell Sloan proving lethal at fullback.

St George Illawarra have a brilliant recent history against Brisbane, having lost to them just once in their past seven head-to-head meetings since 2018, although Suncorp Stadium hasn't been a kind hunting ground for them through that period and they have lost their last five games at the venue.

The Broncos have punished opposing defence lines with their carries through the opening fortnight and average a competition-high 670 post-contact metres heading into Round 3.

Team News

Broncos: The only change to Kevin Walters' side sees Jesse Arthars replace winger Corey Oates, who has had surgery on his jaw and faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines. Star forward Pat Carrigan was "confident of playing", despite going in for emergency dental surgery earlier this week. Coach Kevin Walters said the club would "see how he pulls up tomorrow" and would "give him to kick-off to make a decision ... (but) it looks at this stage he's playing".

Dragons: Coach Anthony Griffin has named the same 17 that got the job done against the Titans. Rookie Toby Couchman has been named pending concussion protocols while veteran Aaron Woods and youngster Talatau Amone are among the reserves. Jack de Belin is at least another week away with his calf injury.

