From masterstroke to mess: How Ricky’s British Empire crumbled around him

John Bateman, Josh Hodgson, Ryan Sutton, Elliott Whitehead and George Williams all were brought over to the nation’s capital to bring a winning culture, built on a steel and toughness tailored for first grade.

Two years ago the Origin-affected Raiders topped the Bulldogs 12-10 in a gutsy win and Stuart heaped praise on his English imports.

“All our Englishman have a big influence over our players,” Stuart said post match.

“They are competitive players and they are wonderful teammates. Having the Englishmen has been wonderful for the club.”

At that point the Raiders were fifth on the ladder and ended up going all the way to the grand final with their premiership window wide open and those English imports at the forefront.

Within the space of two years though that English connection has started to fade, with Bateman and Williams gone and Hodgson’s spot in the squad under scrutiny.

It looked like a masterstroke from Stuart and it did almost take Canberra to a title.

However, the last two years may spark a rethink of that recruitment strategy.

The COVID-19 pandemic in particular has wreaked havoc on Canberra’s plans, only exacerbating the impacts of homesickness for both Bateman and Williams.

It is an unfortunate turn of events given Bateman left the NRL having been named in the Dally M Team of the Year in 2019.

He also injected a competitive fire that launched the Raiders into premiership contention.

For Bateman, everything he did in his life was for daughter Millie - including the agonising decision to head home and be released from the final year of his contract.

“I’d probably say, if I’m really honest with you deep down - and it’s the first time I’ve probably said it - I loved being over there and I loved playing rugby there,” he said in the Super League Preview Show earlier this year.

“But I didn’t love the fact I was away from my family – I didn’t love it at all.”

His grandfather was also sick at the time, further motivating Bateman to be closer to family.

Williams, meanwhile, made an immediate statement in his opening season with 17 try assists and seven tries in 22 appearances.

His partner Charlotte Lewis is pregnant with their first child and COVID meant Williams did not get a chance to see his family last Christmas.

The Raiders said they offered George support to ensure he and his partner could have an extended stay in England during the 2022 pre-season.

But with the impact of being away from family weighing heavily on Williams, the club offered him an early release.

Bateman, meanwhile, publicly backed his former teammate as he warned the Raiders against forcing an unhappy Williams to see out his deal in an interview with theSydney Morning Herald.

“If you have a player and you’re making him stay, you’re not going to get a player that’s going to play good rugby [league],” Bateman told the Herald in May.

“He wants to be somewhere else totally different. If he’s not happy, you’re not going to get the best out of him.”

Former England international James Graham told NRL 360 earlier in the week that Williams’ situation proved just how “difficult” it can be to make the move overseas.

“I do feel for George in this situation,” Graham said.

“When you make a decision to move halfway around the world, it’s planned when your friends and family are going to visit.

“This whole plan, even going home at the end of the year... they would have planned to go home, that obviously hasn’t happened.

“They would have planned to have visitors and that’s probably affected them as a family. It can be very difficult when you live on the other side of the world.”

It is a reality that is not restricted to just Raiders players though.

Rabbitohs forward Tom Burgess echoed similar sentiments to reporters earlier this week, revealing that many Englishmen struggled with the switch to the NRL.

“It’s not easy to come out here (and play away from home), a lot of lads miss their family,” he said.

“With my brothers we’ve been really lucky, I was the last to come out here, so I was very fortunate, I had my family here and my mum here. We were all set really.

“A lot of the other lads that do come out here struggle.

“Luke Thompson last year was suffering, he didn’t have anyone with him, then finally his partner came out.

“It was probably the only reason John Bateman went back there (to England) as well.”

From 2015 to 2019 Hodgson recorded double digits in both try assists and linebreak assists and was even tipped to overtake Cameron Smith as the best hooker in the league.

While Hodgson’s subtle ball-playing is one of his greatest strengths, the new rules that sped up the game have ended up leaving the 31-year old behind and staring down the possibility of being moved on.

Whitehead and Sutton are the two remaining exports whose futures look settled for the time being.

The former is currently co-captain of the club and like Bateman has proven a constant threat on the edge.

Sutton, meanwhile, is the only Raiders forward other than Josh Papalii who is averaging over 100 metres a game (115 from 14 runs).

The UK quartet of Bateman, Hodgson, Sutton and Whitehead inspired Canberra’s stunning rise in 2019 and had Raiders recruitment boss Peter Mulholland declaring the club is not done in its raid of overseas stars.

“There are a couple of players in England that I would like to grab,” he told Total Rugby League website at the time.

It is a strategy though they may be questioning now while potential overseas recruits themselves may also be left wondering if they will get the support they need.

The Wigan Warriors said they received a “significant transfer fee” to release Bateman while the Raiders paid more than $200,000 to Wigan so Williams could make the switch.

For the players too, navigating exits can be messy situations and an unnecessary stress, particularly if already struggling with homesickness and other mental health issues.

The English influence at Canberra quickly evolved into a recruitment masterstroke but the exits of Bateman and Williams have proven that not everything works out as planned, especially during a pandemic.

