Maroons v Blues: Potential late changes for both sides

Both sides have been forced into changes due to injury so the line-ups will look vastly different to those took the field in Game One, with the Blues losing star playmaker Nathan Cleary and the Maroons missing forwards Jai Arrow and Tom Gilbert.

The 17 men who take the field for Queensland will have the advantage of doing it on home soil in front of a boisterous Suncorp Stadium crowd, with history showing the Blues face a monumental task to keep the series alive.

Since Arthur Beetson led the Maroons to victory in the first ever State of Origin match in 1980, the ledger stands at 37 wins for Queensland, 20 to NSW and one draw in matches played at Lang Park/Suncorp Stadium.

The Maroons have won eight of the past 10 clashes at Suncorp but the Blues can take some solace from the fact they kept Queensland scoreless in the second game of the 2021 series to wrap up the series in enemy territory.

Of the 17 who played for the Blues that night, 11 will be part of the squad in Game Two, including hooker Damien Cook, who returns to the fold after being overlooked in favour of Api Koroisau in the series opener.

Team News

Maroons: Cowboys star Jeremiah Nanai is back after missing the series opener due to suspension, while Titans big man Moeaki Fotuaika will make his first appearance since 2021. Nanai has been named to start with Reuben Cotter on the bench. Ben Hunt will start at hooker with Harry Grant coming off the bench which worked so well in Game One. Coach Billy Slater may opt for a late change with Lindsay Collins dropping back to the bench for Thomas Flegler.

Blues: New South Wales have confirmed that Cameron Murray (quad) and Liam Martin (head knock) are good to go in a huge boost for the side. Both have been named to come off the bench but Martin could move into the run-on side for Hudson Young. Damien Cook has been named at hooker but may drop back to the bench for kick-off with Reece Robson tipped to start in his Origin debut.

Josh Addo-Carr and Brian To'o are also tipped switch wings after playing on the opposite side to their club efforts in Game One. To'o is expected to return to the right wing, where he plays for Penrith this year, while Addo-Carr is set partner Stephen Crichton on the left, despite the Panthers centre playing on the right this year.

Stat Attack

The Blues have only once won Game Two at Suncorp after losing Game One of the series. That win came in Game 2, 1998.

Maroons winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has scored three tries in his two Origin matches.

Blues fullback James Tedesco had a game-high seven tackle breaks in Game One. His teammate Brian To'o broke six tackles while Maroons forward David Fifita had five tackle breaks.

New Blues hookers Damien Cook (677 tackles) and Reece Robson (617 tackles) are the top two tacklers in the NRL after 15 rounds.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story