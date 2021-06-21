Maroons v Blues: Green rings in changes; Crichton in for Trbojevic

With centre duo Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell running amok, and Origin debutants Jarome Luai and Brian To'o putting their stamp on the interstate contest in memorable fashion, the Blues were unstoppable in racking up a 50-6 win in game one.

The Maroons had a host of players unavailable or underdone in the series opener and have just as many headaches this time around with both forced and unforced changes in their squad and with a short build-up to try and get things right for gamed two.

Hooker and fullback have been their hardest-hit positions with Harry Grant (hamstring) joining Reed Mahoney and the retired Jake Friend on the unavailable list while Kalyn Ponga and AJ Brimson are both out of contention for the fullback spot.

Maroons: Warriors whizz-kid Reece Walsh has been thrust into the fullback role after just seven NRL games, pushing Valentine Holmes to the wing with Xavier Coates dropped.

Andrew McCullough comes in at hooker for Grant with his Dragons teammate Ben Hunt also returning to the Maroons fold in Brimson's place as the bench utility.

Josh Papalii (suspension) returns in the front row with Cowboys prop Francis Molo handed a debut on the interchange. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui shifts to lock, Jai Arrow to second row and David Fifita to the bench.

Blues: With prop Jake Trbojevic ruled out by a hip injury, Storm lock Dale Finucane and Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton have been added to a 20-man squad.

Junior Paulo takes Trbojevic's place in the starting front row with Crichton named on the interchange and Finucane on the extended bench with Campbell Graham. Api Koroisau is once again 18th man.

Cam Murray remains in an edge role rather than returning to his preferred spot in the middle rotation while game one debutant Liam Martin, who impressed in his half-hour stint after being a late call-up, also holds his place in the 17.

Cameron Munster v Jarome Luai: The battle between the two No.6s should be compelling. Barely six months ago Munster produced one of Origin's great individual performances as the Maroons completed an upset series win.

Just two weeks ago Luai produced one of Origin's great debuts to help guide the Blues to their biggest-ever win.

The young Panther's confidence and assuredness belied his experience while Munster looked off the pace after not having played for a month due to a foot injury. Expect Munster to be better in this one while Luai again won't be taking any backward steps.

The Blues had the top four and six of the top seven players for run metres gained in game one, as well as the top four and seven of the top eight for tackle breaks. NSW backline players Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell, James Tedesco and Brian To'o were the top four players in both categories.