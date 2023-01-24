Marlins take Game I

Kokopo Marlins proved the better side to take the first game defeating Rabaul Ashes 22-14 at the Kalabond oval.

The rugby league rivalry between Kokopo and Rabaul is a new concept that was first trialed out in 2021 and now has become an annual event to kick-off the new footy season.

The make-up of the two teams had a good mix of promising young local talent, led by a host of current Guria players in the likes John Ragi jnr, Ilias Stanley, Koni Benard, Chris Benjamin, Nathan Tente and Junias Guan to guide them around the park.

Formalities began with an introduction of the two teams with special guests including Donald Okole from the Governor’s office and newly elected President of Kokopo City League Nicole Kamara.

Kokopo Marlins with the home ground advantage, ran in four tries with man of the match Kelly Lyien Jnr scoring a double, with tries to Ilias Stanley and Nathan Tente. Elias Selu kicked 3 from 4 attempts for their 22 points.

For Rabaul Ashes, Kennedy Benjamin scored a double while Junias Guan scored the other. Brian Jolam kicked 1 from 3 attempts. Fulltime score, Marlins 22 beat Ashes 14.

The Clash of Town opener was witnessed by a good side crowd and representatives from major sponsor Agmark and Kamara.

The 2nd game will be hosted by Rabaul Ashes at the Queenspark Oval next Saturday January 28.