Marlins pitch in on a high note

Marlins is one of two Lae teams that are currently taking part in this weekend’s tournament at the Bisini softball park.

Attending the Money Ball softball tournament for the first time was an intriguing experience for Lae team Marlins who made a lot of sacrifice to make the trip to the nation’s capital with the aim to spoil the party for the big Moresby teams.

Team Manager, Billy Bray said majority of the team is made up of youths and it would be a good experience for them to taking part in such major tournament to learn and build confidence.

The first day of competition started off well for the Lae boys beating their opponents and quietly confident will remain competitive until the finals.

On the Lae competition Gray said softball has been domain for some time due to Covid but looking to resume the games after Easter.

A total of 10 teams are currently taking apart in this year’s 2nd edition of the Money Ball Easter Softball Challenge that will conclude on Easter Monday with the finals.