Marape farewells Aitu

Before they departed PNG, Prime Minister James Marapa held a formal dinner on Sunday, October 22, and thanked them for their time in PNG and at the same time welcomed Fiji in the country who is set to play PNG LNG Kumuls next weekend at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Marape highlighted the significance of the Pacific family; and, what the Pacific Championship event bring to the Pacific community. Marape asserted that this event could prove critical in the future, should PNG’s bid in the NRL is successful and is calling for more partnership and collaboration amongst the Pacific Islands countries.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the sense of unity among Pacific nations saying, “We regard the visiting teams as 'family,' and all of us are part of one Pacific."

He stressed the long-lasting friendships and contacts forged during the tournament, expressing optimism for a brighter future in the Pacific region. To the young players, he offered words of encouragement, highlighting their promising future in rugby league.

Marape thanked the Cook Island teams for their time in Port Moresby for the past two weeks. Although the results did not go the way they wanted, it was a great experience here.

“I encouraged the Cook Islanders to carry with them not only the cherished memories from PNG but; also the valuable contacts they've established here.

“I thanked the Cook Islanders on behalf of the entire 800-plus tribes of Papua New Guinea, including the Motu-Koita people on whose land we stay today, said Marape.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Championship continues with Fiji taking on PNG Kumuls next weekend at the Santos National Football Stadium. Both teams started their campaign with a win each. It will be a great hit-out between the sides on the weekend.