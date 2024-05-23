Manus Rugby 7s ends on high note

The first heat out in the Under 20s saw an even matchup between Eagles and Wanderers, playing with high intensity where the Wanderers eventually took out the 2024 U20s Shield Trophy for the first time.

The Open Women's grand final was an intriguing physical showdown between defending champions Eagles and Spartans. From the outset Spartans took full control of the match to lead 12-0 at halftime and continued their dominance with strong defensive plays in the second half to shut out reigning premiers Eagles 12 - 0 to take out the 2024 Open Women's Shield trophy.

In the main men’s grand final, defending Champions Wanderers held off the high flying Eagles attack to eventually take out the 2024 Men's Shield trophy for the second year in a row.

The day ended with the presentation of trophies to the winning teams.

Manus Rugby Union thanked all clubs for their participation and supporters making the 7s tournament a great success.

Next on the MRU calendar is the Rugby 10s and 15s competitions in the coming weeks.