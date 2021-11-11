Manu To Stay Put

Manu, who comes off-contract at the end of 2022, was being chased hard by the Warriors.

The club was prepared to table him a $1 million-per year offer — around a $250,000 increase on his current Roosters salary.

However, according to Channel 9’s Danny Weidler, Manu has informed the Roosters he won’t be testing his value on the open market, effectively turning down a mega payday to stay loyal to the club he’s won two premierships with.

In an added bonus, it seems a two-year extension is on the cards with Weidler reporting the 25-year-old will stay in the Tricolous until the end of 2024.

Story first publsihed on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story