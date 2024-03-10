Manolos, Marlins head into Lae slow pitch final

Manolos face rival Marlins Yellow for the pre-season mix slow pitch competition bragging rights at the Eriku Oval in Lae.

The bottom three play-offs see Puma D10ers facing Tigers SC, Bismark SC going up against Marlins Black and Jets meeting an impressive Nadzab Reds.

The final pool match results and progressive points ladder heading into today’s grand final saw Manolos sitting on 18 points, followed by Marlins Yellow-16 points, Nadzab Reds-15, Jets SC-12, Marlins Black-10, Bismark SC-9, Tigers SC-3 and Puma D10ers-0 points after a total of 7 games played overall.