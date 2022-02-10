Manly star set to miss first six rounds after suffering serious ankle injury

The Manly Sea Eagles young gun was spotted in a moon boot on Tuesday and now News Corp has revealed Schuster has suffered a syndesmosis injury.

It’s a cruel blow for both Schuster individually and Manly after the 20-year-old had a breakout season in the second row.

This will be the second year in a row the Sea Eagles will be without a key player when they kick off the season.

Manly slumped to four straight losses to start last year as Tom Trbojevic watched on from the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury.

This time it will be Schuster who will be forced to sit out as his side takes on the reigning premiers, Penrith in Round 1 followed by the Roosters, Bulldogs, Raiders, Knights and Titans in the six-week period he’s expected to miss.

Schuster’s injury makes Manly’s upcoming trial games crucial. Karl Lawton will likely move into the starting side, however Andrew Davey will be back on deck after suffering an ACL injury in Round 2 last season.

The Sea Eagles take on the Wests Tigers in their first trial, followed by a clash with the Raiders.

