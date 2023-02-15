Management has eyes on potential players

Players from communities still have an opportunity to make an impression.

“The players for the rural areas still got an opportunity, the doors are still open, and we will get them onto a development program which will be good for them. Yes, there is a lot of potential coming from the tournaments so we are noting them down,” he said.

“This is the third year now and I would like to say thank you to Skel Rice for their support. By end of this year around October we should have the major games similar to this one. We are moving from January/February to October, so we will take it out to the communities as well.”