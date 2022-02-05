Man Utd dumped from FA Cup as Ronaldo misses penalty in wild upset

Ralf Rangnick’s side crashed out after Anthony Elanga blazed his spot-kick over the bar in a nerve-jangling shootout where the first 15 penalties all were successfully converted.

Jadon Sancho had put United ahead in the first half, but Matt Crooks’ controversial equaliser after the interval set the stage for Middlesbrough’s memorable upset.

9,500 Middlesbrough fans travelled to Old Trafford for the clash, and witnessed their side survive the first half by the skin of their teeth to only go one goal down by the break.

Sancho struck the crossbar early, before Cristiano Ronaldo sent a penalty attempt wide of the goal.

After the underdogs claimed a shock equaliser, Bruno Fernandes also struck the post as the Red Devils looked to finish the job in regulation time.

But despite Ronaldo making amends for his earlier miss with a powerful penalty in the shoot-out, United’s 19-year-old substitute Elanga blazed over on the 16th attempt.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story