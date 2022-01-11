Man Behind Pilai Piksa

It all started 11 months ago when he started taking shots of Vipers players in training and realized photography was something he wanted to continue doing.

Williamson’s pictures captures rugby league players in action and are posted on Facebook

“One day I had my camera with me and went with my mates to watch the Vipers train and took some pictures. After going through the shots I took, I realized how good they were and I decided to turn my hobby into a passion and this was in sports photography,” says Williamson.

The Simbu lad then opened a Facebook account and named it Pilai Piksa. His work centered around rugby league, a sport he loved. He captured players in action and shared his work on social media. His work took him to sporting venues to take that perfect shot for Pilai Piksa followers.

“It was very interesting for me, after my first shoot, I thought to myself, wow, this is something I can do. So I prepared myself the very next day. I was asked by Vipers Rugby League Club to take photos for them and that’s where I first started. Now I take pictures of Hunters, Digicel Cup, and other league events in Port Moresby. I love what I am doing but hopefully one day I would like to also focus on aircraft engineering and pursue both professions” said Williamson.

As Williamson posted more and more pictures on Pilai Piksa, he had more and more rugby league enthusiasts liking his work and started following the page. From 100 followers a week, Pilai Piksa gathered 10 thousand in just 11 months.

His photos cover individual and team shots from the Hunters, PRL, Moresby South, and other rugby league competition in Port Moresby. He plans to include other sports in his work in future.

“I have only started this 11 months ago doing everything on my own from home. Once I see that I have reached a certain level in terms of expansion, equipment’s, and may be assistants, moving forward I’d like to start up a sports magazine so that not only can my followers follow me on face book but also get the opportunity to actually read about their favorite sports stars” said Williamson.

With so much encouragement and advice from online followers, Williamson would like to tap into the magazine business.

He has been invited to do shoots for sports clubs in Port Moresby, and this has earned him some extra cash.

Williamson’s message to his peers is to never give up on doing something you love, and always try to be better at it and turn it into something beneficial.