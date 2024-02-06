Mam inks five-year deal with Broncos

The Broncos and the five-eighth have been involved in prolonged negotiations over a new deal, as the club desperately sought to secure the 20-year-old’s future after he played a major hand in the side’s run the grand final.

Mam burst onto the scene in 2022 with his electric pace and ability to find the try line instantly making him a prospect to watch for the future.

Yet after enduring a tough first season, which saw him lose his place in the side towards the end of the campaign, Mam thoroughly re-established himself in Kevin Walters' side in 2023.

In 25 appearances for the Broncos last season, Mam scored 18 tries, while providing nine assists. His impressive rise culminating in an incredible display in the decider against Penrith where he notched a hat-trick.

“Ezra is a born-and-bred Bronco and it's great that he is staying where he belongs,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters said in a statement.

“He is an exciting player but he also likes to get in there and do the tough stuff and to do what needs to be done for his team.

“We have only scratched the surface on what Ez can do – we’ll keep on working with him to improve his game and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together over the years ahead.”

Brisbane’s retention of Mam is a major boost as the club attempts to keep as much of their talented young squad together as possible.

Herbie Farnworth and Tom Flegler have left to join the Dolphins from last year’s team, while the likes of Reece Walsh and Adam Reynolds remain locked in contract negotiations with the club.

