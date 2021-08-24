Maloney to re-unite with Moa in domestic French league

The former Blues and Kangaroos playmaker announced his retirement from the elite level of the game last week but plans to continue playing in France's Elite One Championship, which commences in September and concludes next April.

Maloney will re-unite with former Sydney Roosters team-mate Sam Moa, whom he played alongside in the club's 2013 premiership triumph, at FC Lezignan, who have announced his signing.

He is also expected to begin his transition to coaching.

Before then. Maloney hopes to add a Super League title with Catalans to his two NRL premierships with the Roosters in 2013 and Cronulla in 2016.

Maloney, 35, has announced his retirement after more than 300 matches for Melbourne Storm, the Warriors, Roosters, Sharks, Panthers and Catalans Dragons, as well as 14 Origins for NSW and four Tests for Australia.

"The time has come to hang up the boots from professional footy," Maloney said. "It’s been one hell of a ride and I’ve loved every minute of it.

"Thanks to everyone who has played a part in my career along the way, most importantly my beautiful wife Jess Maloney who has been there from the start. Now to finish on a great note.

"I’ve had a lot of fun and been very fortunate to have a long career that has given me and my family so many opportunities.

"I’m very grateful to the Dragons for the opportunity to come and play over here and for how they have looked after me and the family in difficult circumstances with everything going on in the world, and I hope that I can repay that by finishing this season lifting the trophy."

Maloney is a proven winner, having helped steer the Roosters to 2013 premiership and the Sharks to their inaugural grand final win in 2016. He was also a member of the Warriors team which lost the 2011 decider to Manly.

Catalans currently sit at the top of the Super League ladder and Maloney is the competition’s leading point scorer (172 points) – a feat he achieved in the NRL in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Maloney is the No.11 points scorer in NRL history with 1825 points.

"Jimmy will be sorely missed by everyone at the club but we understand and respect his decision to retire after an incredible career," Catalans coach Steve McNamara said.

"His contribution over the last two seasons for the Dragons cannot be overstated and he has a huge desire to now finish the season and his career on a successful note."

