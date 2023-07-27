Madang FC force draw

The match was the last of the triple-header schedule at the PNG Football Stadium in Round 4 of the men’s Premier Soccer League.

Madang FC Coach Alfred Reu said he is not happy with the 1-all draw result saying that his boys could have done better.

“Though they lost to Hekari but to hold Port Moresby Strikers to a 1-all draw is something they can build on going forward,” the Manam Islander said.

Reu said the boys will have to regroup and look forward to another match next Saturday.

In the opening and the much-anticipated match, Lae City Dwellers were forced to dig deep to come from behind to force a 1-all draw.

It was the magic boots of Matu who equalised to stay in the game, but time ran out of them.

The most entertaining match despite the result was between Hekari United FC and United Highlands FC.

Hekari United won 4-1 but this did not dampen the spirit of the Mathew Apo-coached team, United Highlands FC.

The pride of Highlands region game everything to make the game entertaining and kept the crowd on their toes until the final whistle.

Coach Apo, the former Lae City FC assistant coach knows what it takes to take part in this high-level competition.

Over in Lae, champion Lae City FC failed to shine which resulted in FC Morobe Wawens forcing them against the wall forcing a scoreless match.