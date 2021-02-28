LSA grand final postponed

The 2021 Digicel preseason grand final, set for Saturday 27th February, has been moved to March 6th.

President Lindsay Pulu said the decision to defer the finals by a week was reached after discussions with stakeholders and Digicel, as the event’s sponsor.

“The nation is in mourning,” he stated.

“A collective decision was reached to cancel games as a show of respect to our nation's founding father, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.”

The president said they have also considered players and their families’ safety.

The association and its stakeholders have made the decision in an effort to avoid risky situations, considering the current state of the nation.

When the grand final commences, table toppers – the Admiralty Marlins – will face off with the never-say-die Stormers in the women’s match and the stubborn Bismark Softball Club in the men’s.

(Admiralty Marlins during their decider match)