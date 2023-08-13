Lopena records PB in high jump

In the High Jump event for Under 18s, Justin Lopena, recorded the highest jump with a height of 182 meters. He was the best in the category of all jumpers who participated.

Lopena, a grade 10 student at Malahang Technical Secondary School in Lae, Morobe Province, came to Port Moresby with only one aim and that is to represent Papua New Guinea in the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands come November.

Lopena said, with the performance on the day, he is confident that he is going to make the national team in the High Jump at the Pacific Games.

Lopena said he only participates in one event – The high Jump; and this is his first time participating in the national championship. He describes the experience as awesome.

The PNG Air Athletics National Championship started on Friday, August 11th and will end on Sunday, August 13th.