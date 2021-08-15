LOCKED IN: NRL to stay in QLD as venues confirmed up to finals

The announcement on Sunday comes a day after the NSW government put the entire state into lockdown to manage to ongoing Covid outbreak.
The NRL relocated north of the Tweed last month and will now stay there until finals at the earliest.
A decision on venues for the finals series has not yet been made.
Here’s the confirmed draw for the regular season.
ROUND 23
Thursday
Titans v Storm, 7.50pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Friday
Raiders v Sea Eagles, 6pm at Suncorp Stadium
Panthers v Rabbitohs, 8.05 at Suncorp Stadium
Saturday
Wests Tigers v Sharks, 3pm at Browne Park, Rockhampton
Bulldogs v Knights, 5.30pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Eels v Cowboys, 7.35pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Sunday
Dragons v Roosters, 2pm at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba
Broncos v Warriors, 4.05pm at Suncorp Stadium
ROUND 24
Thursday
Knights v Titans, 7.50pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium
Friday
Warriors v Raiders, 6pm at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Roosters v Rabbitohs, 7.55pm at Suncorp Stadium
Saturday
Dragons v Cowboys, 3pm at Browne Park, Rockhampton
Sharks v Broncos, 5.30pm at Suncorp Stadium
Storm v Eels, 7.35pm at Suncorp Stadium
Sunday
Sea Eagles v Bulldogs, 1.50pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
Panthers v Wests Tigers, 4.05pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
ROUND 25
Thursday
Raiders v Roosters at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Friday
Sharks v Storm, 6pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Eels v Panthers, 8.05pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Saturday
Broncos v Knights, 3pm at Suncorp Stadium
Cowboys v Sea Eagles, 5.30pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Rabbitohs v Dragons, 7.35pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium
Sunday
Titans v Warriors, 2pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Wests Tigers v Bulldogs, 4.05pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
