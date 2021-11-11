Local League Lauds Comp

Koiari Rugby League Secretary, Norris Selu has applauded the initiative and objective of the Southern Super League second tier competition.

Selu who is also the coach for Koiari Nagavas said on behalf of Koiari Rugby League Association, he supports the new competition, which is being used as a second tier competition to the Digicel Cup ocmpetition.

He said the Nagavas team is predominantly made up of players from Koiari have also considered players from other ethnic groups but have been long time residents of the Sogeri area including players from Dobo Warriors.

While embracing the SSL initiative, Selu said they would use the opportunity to expose and market their raw talents at a high level and perhaps create another pathway to playing in the Digicel Cup competition.

He added that the Koiari league has produced big name rugby players like, Adam Korave, Bland and Joshiah Abavu, late Kato Otio and Edene Gebbie. That alone has set a benchmark for the association to continue to inspire young coming players to follow the same pathway.