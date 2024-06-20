A little positive from Kapuls

Although they couldn’t get the win, the Kapuls played much better than they did in their previous match going down to the Fijian side, 1 – 5 in a disappointing start to the tournament.

Kapuls head coach, in a press conference after the match against Tahiti, highlighted that his side is capable of producing better result.

Moon said, “That’s more of a team I know of and that performance I feel was what we were capable of and we played very well today. We were the better side.

“I think we controlled the game in most of the game and have probably enough chances to win the game. Disappointed we didn’t get the result but at least we showed the nations cup and people watching what we can do.”

The Kapuls are now 0 - 2 in the tournament with only one match remaining in this tournament. Their embarrassing defeat to Fiji in the tournament opener and much improved performance against Tahiti would put them in better position to nail the final match.

The Kapuls coach admitted that they have learned a thing or two in the past matches, particularly the one against Tahiti and would want to see improvement in the areas they lack.

“We’d like to be clinical in the final third. Our decision making let us down at times.”

He said, the team needs to stay focused on their set pieces.

Moon further said, “We switched off on counter attack which was where their first goal came. It was very disappointing we didn’t set up well for that and they are the thing we need to improve on.”

The PNG Kapuls takes on Samoa on Saturday, 22nd June in a must win match.