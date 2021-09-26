Lions claim Wong Cup

The tournament coincided with the country’s 46th Independence anniversary.

The three day sporting event covered 9s, touch and volleyball codes and was held from September 14 to 16. It drew interest from teams around the Gazelle district.

The presentation of trophies and prizes was conducted on Thursday 24 September. The Gazelle DDA sponsored the event with K50, 000.

The nines cup final was a hard-fought encounter between Kerevat Bankstown and TN Lions of Tomadir. The match was a thriller that eventually saw Lions coming out victors over the Kerevat Bankstown boys 10-8 at fulltime to claim the Jelta Wong Cup and K5,000 cash prize.

Kerevat Bankstown picked up 1st runner up prize of K4,000 while 2nd runners up Vudal Cowboys settled for K3,000.

The participation of two sanctioned ENBRFL – Central Gazelle Rugby League and Gazelle Rugby League in the tournament also motivated local talent.

Minister Wong and members of his DDA Board commended the talent good sportsmanship displayed, assuring the players they would improve the development of the Gazelle Sports Field, as home to Gazelle Rugby League.