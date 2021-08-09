Lionel Messi bids tearful goodbye to Barcelona, confirms negotiations with Paris St Germain

Messi said he was in negotiations with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported that the Argentinian would travel to Paris on either Sunday or Monday local time to undertake a medical and finalise his deal with the Qatar Sports Investment-owned club.

While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harboured ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.

"As long as I go on being competitive and as long as my body responds [I'll carry on playing]," Messi told a news conference.

"As long as I can, I will carry on competing."

Source: Original Story