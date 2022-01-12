Light Weight Champ Fundraiser

Raka trains under his manager Jamie Pang, and says it is better to be fight ready, as invitations to fight can come anytime.

In his recent fight, Prime Minister James Marape told Raka that he would support him and send him overseas, to train and develop his skills.

Raka is currently preparing to host a fundraiser this March.

Raka has represented PNG in recent years, fighting under the Oceania Fight Promotions.

He says the plan now is to venture internationally where there are regular fights. It would help him market himself to international promoters, and he can gain more experience too.