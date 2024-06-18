Lift your game: Parkop

National Capital District Governor, Powes Parkop made a few concerning statements when highlighting the poor play by rugby union and football representatives at their tournaments, with the football matches currently underway.

Parkop strongly called on the sporting codes to conduct good governance and strategic planning to avoid continuously embarrassing the country, which he stated is a concern for the country and a wake-up call for the respective sports administrators.

He highlighted the poor results, holding PNG Rugby Union and PNGFA accountable so they don’t continue with an unprepared approach.

“Not getting the basics right gives us these types of outcomes. Just like rugby union, soccer and most other codes, we have not got the basic right and yet expect greater results. Other countries in Oceania are not waiting for PNG to get its act together. They are investing their time, energy, and resources into their codes, and the results speak for themselves. They are getting the basics right, PNG is still living in the past doing the same thing and expecting different outcomes.”

Parkop emphasized that as a sports advocate, being also the Patron of PNG Rugby Union, PNG Volleyball Federation, NCDC MoniPlus Vipers said the results of the PNG Men’s team in the OFC Nations Cup being defeated by Fiji 5-1 and the Girls U16 team getting trashed by Samoa 11-0, was not right.

He called on the PNG Sports Foundation to intervene and assist where appropriate.

“The huge margins are a clear signal that something is not right, and it is not with the players but with the management of football.”

Parkop said he has raised these concerns with the Government asking the Prime Minister to appoint a ministry specific to Sports that can focus more on the area and develop to desired standards.

“Between 2012 to 2017, we made a lot of progress in Sports due to the existence of a standalone Sports Ministry. Since 2017, we have diluted the power and potential for Sports as a powerful tool for development and nation-building by mixing that Ministry with other portfolios,” he said.

Meantime, Parkop said to addressing the governance and management issues, sports have successfully been used to harness change, especially among young people by developing good positive values in them. Sports programs have been implemented globally to combat youth crime, improve health, and foster social inclusion.

He added that sports initiatives in PNG could be a powerful tool for positive change, development and nation building by providing young people with opportunities to develop skills, build confidence, and foster a sense of community and national pride.

“Sports must be taken and organized seriously with good strategic planning and support from all sectors of the community.”