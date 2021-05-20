Life after footy: How career coaches are preparing players

Welch is set to start a one-day-per-week work placement with the industry super fund - a Melbourne Storm sponsor - a fortnight or so before the potential Origin decider will be played in Sydney.

He will begin working with an accounts team "and then hopefully get a bit of a taste across all the business," the MBA student said.

As the NRL recognises National Careers Week (May 17-23), the three-time Maroons prop is a shining example of the benefits that can come from players offsetting their demanding lives as elite athletes with study or secondary-career pursuits away from the field.

"I've been able to get a bit of theoretical study [through] my short courses and my [commerce] university degree, but I've really found it difficult to find some work experience," Welch told NRL.com.

"It's pretty hard in-season because our weeks are changing so much. I'm looking forward to the schedule ahead and I'll try to pick one day a week I can go in and do a bit of work there.

"I really recommend [having another career interest] because it gives you balance in your life. You're not so weighed down by footy.

"At times it's quite a stressful game to be in. It's very analytical, particularly at the Storm - how much we review our performances, having meetings and how thorough the preparation is. It's really nice to be able to switch off and think about things other than footy."

Story and photo credit to NRL.com