Lewas Withdraw From ICC 50 Qualifiers

It is understood a number of Lewas and staff tested positive to COVID-19 whilst completing mandatory isolation prior to departure last Saturday.

Withdrawing from the ICC 50 World Cup Qualifiers was a massive blow for both the Lewas and Cricket PNG but that’s the reality and devastating effects of COVID-19 on the global scale.

A very disappointed Cricket PNG General Manager Tony Naidu said although it was a tough decision to make, the health and welfare of players, staff and the general public must come first.

Naidu said before breaking the news to the girls, Cricket PNG and ICC 50 World Cup did everything they could to get the team across to Zimbabwe but to no vail.

He said although it was heartbreaking and hard to accept the decision, it will take some time for the girls to come to terms with the reality of the situation.