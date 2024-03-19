Lewas Unveil Squad for Zimbabwe- UAE Tour

The PNG Lewas head Coach David Drew said, his side is made up of both experienced players and newbies. Drew confirmed that he decided to include new players who excelled on the pitch instead of selecting players based on their reputation to give the team the best chance for success.

The PNG Lewas squad include; Brenda Tau (c), Sibona Jimmy (vc), Tanya Ruma, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Pauke Siaka, Isabel Toua, Naoani Vare, Geua Tom, Kevau Frank, Henao Thomas, Vicky Ara’a, Buruka Vicky, Dika Lohia, Melanie Ani – Head Coach David Drew.

Commenting on the team’s preparation, Drew said: “There is a great team spirit, and the girls are working hard towards a successful tour which will see them play 5 ODIs against Zimbabwe, Scotland and USA, and 3 T20Is against Zimbabwe.

“It will be an exciting schedule and experience for the girls, one which we are looking forward to immensely as a group.”

The new PNG Lewas coach praised his side’s effort in their Pacific Cup games and aims to replicate the performance that won the Pacific Cup title early this year.

“I’ve only been in the role of Lewas Coach for two months but, in that time, I’ve seen the incredible potential that our women’s teams have. In January, the Lewas turned around a group stage loss to a strong NZ Maori team to dominate them in the final and win the Pacific Cup. I’m proud to announce the Lewas team to continue that success on this upcoming tour,” said Drew.

The PNG Lewas depart the country for their ODIs and T20Is tour on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.