Lewas team announced

The team includes two Under 19 Siales representatives, Melanie Ani and Erani Pokana, who will be included in the 15-player lineup to compete at the championships from Saturday 14-20th January 2023.

The full team of 15 players is as follows:

Kaia Arua, Melanie Ani, Vicky Ara’a, Hollan Doriga, Kevau Frank, Sibona Jimmy, Ravini Oa, Erani Pokana, Tanya Ruma, Pauke Siaka, Brenda Tau, Henao Thomas, Geua Tom, Isabel Toua and Naoani Vare: Kath Hempenstall (Head Coach), Mahuru Dai (Assistant Coach), Otto Wrakonei (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Mikayla Haddow (Physiotherapist) and Megan Taureka-Andrew (Team Manager/Media Officer).

The Team departs on Friday 13 January 2023 via Brisbane to Canberra to compete from Sunday January 15 to the 18th, followed by the top 6 semi-final playoff on the January 19 and 20.

PNG will compete against New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.