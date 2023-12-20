Lewas Set for Pacific Cup in New Zealand

The Lewas, led by newly appointed captain Brenda Tau, will embark on a pre-tournament training camp in Napier, commencing their journey on January 6th before the official matches in Auckland.

Brenda Tau takes the reins from Kaia Arua, who led the Lewas with dedication for the past seven years, achieving Cricket PNG's highest T20 ranking. Arua will continue to contribute on the field, supporting Brenda in her leadership role.

Vice-captain Sibona Jimmy maintains her position, and the Lewas are geared up for seven T20 matches against strong opposition, including New Zealand Māori, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji.

Notably, matches against other Pacific nations will count towards the ICC Women’s T20 Rankings. CEO Richard Done expressed gratitude for the opportunity to strengthen ties with Pacific nations, thanking New Zealand Cricket for hosting the tournament. The Lewas, currently ranked 11th globally, aim to elevate their success under the new leadership across T20I and ODI formats.

The Lewas' schedule kicks off on January 17th with a morning match against New Zealand Māori, followed by encounters with Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji. The tournament concludes with the finals on January 21st.

Done acknowledged Kaia Arua's contributions, welcoming Brenda Tau to lead the Lewas into an exciting future. The team is eager to test their skills in a quality environment, setting the stage for a promising 2024 program.