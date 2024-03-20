Lewas selections based on form & performance

Despite being relatively new to the team, Drew did not shy away from making tough selection calls ahead of the team’s international tours. Drew said he chose the best players to give the team the best chance of winning in the tour matches.

“Obviously we had to make some hard selections but the team we are taking away represents the best of what the Lewas has to offer,” said Drew.

Drew added that the current PNG Lewas players who missed out on selections for this tour were because of injury and poor form in the recent Pacific Cup Tournament in New Zealand which PNG won.

“There’s two players who have missed out on selection through injury and performance, but the majority of the squad is the same as for the Pacific Cup which is pleasing,” said Drew.

The new head coach further said he has spoken to the girls who failed to make the squad, outlining the reasons why they didn’t make it. They were told work hard in order to get a call up in the next international tour.

Drew said it is important players know where they are at in terms of their form to earn a spot in the final squad next time. This he says is healthy for the team to be competitive at the international matches.

“I have spoken to the girls who are staying back here in PNG while we are away. I want them to improve so that they can put pressure on the senior players because that will make them better. If we don’t push them, we are not getting any improvement in the team,” said Drew