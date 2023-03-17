Lewas remain undefeated

ANZAC Barbarians scored a measly 77 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. The PNG Lewas young bowling attacker Holland Doriga, dominated by taking four wickets for 13 runs. Henao Thomas took two wickets for 11 runs and Vicky Araá took one wicket for 14 runs.

The Lewas batters cruised to victory as they passed their required target of 77 runs in 9.3 overs. Naoani Vare (37) and Tanya Ruma (21) both continued their good form with the bat to give the Lewas another impressive match. The tournament progresses with semi-finals today.

Lewas Coach Kath Hempenstall said her team has been excellent over the tournament so far but will ensure they remain focused on the tasks ahead to maintain their undefeated run in the semi-finals, and progress on their goal of winning the tournament.