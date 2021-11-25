Lewas Plan B

According to Cricket PNG’s General Manager, Tony Naidu, they are now looking at other options adding they are now in the process of organizing alternative tournaments in Australia and the Pacific shortly, for the Lewas.

Naidu said the Lewas will regroup mid for training and if all goes well, they be traveling by early January, 2022.

While there’s no women’s world cup next, there’s already ongoing meetings with ICC and Cricket Australia, including government officials to get the girls to Australia early next year for some high level tournaments.

Naidu said they are also working on a Pacific Cup with Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Cook Islands next July.