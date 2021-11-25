 

Lewas Plan B

BY: Loop Sports
10:24, November 25, 2021
36 reads

Whilst still devastated by the recent turn of events that led to their ultimate withdrawal from the ICC 50 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, the National Women’s cricket team PNG Lewas have accepted the decision and are ready to go again.

According to Cricket PNG’s General Manager, Tony Naidu, they are now looking at other options adding they are now in the process of organizing alternative tournaments in Australia and the Pacific shortly, for the Lewas.

Naidu said the Lewas will regroup mid for training and if all goes well, they be traveling by early January, 2022.

While there’s no women’s world cup next, there’s already ongoing meetings with ICC and Cricket Australia, including government officials to get the girls to Australia early next year for some high level tournaments.

Naidu said they are also working on a Pacific Cup with Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Cook Islands next July.

Tags: 
PNG Lewas
Cricket PNG
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 36 reads