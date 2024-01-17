Lewas focus on Pacific Cup in New Zealand

The Lewas led by newly appointed captain, Brenda Tau are gearing up for a challenging tournament featuring New Zealand Māori, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji.

Departing captain, Kaia Arua who has steered the Lewas for seven years, hands over the leadership reins to Tau. Under Kaia's guidance, the Lewas achieved their highest T20I ranking, and she remains committed to contributing to the team's success.

Tau, an experienced opener and wicketkeeper, takes on the role with Sibona Jimmy continuing as vice-captain. The Lewas' leadership transition marks a pivotal moment as they embark on the 2024 program with a focus on both T20I and ODI formats.

The Lewas will undergo pre-tournament training in Napier before commencing their Pacific Cup campaign.

The matches, officially recognized by the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, offer an opportunity for the 11th-ranked Lewas to strengthen their position and prepare for upcoming World Cup cycles.

CEO Richard Done expressed gratitude for the support from New Zealand Cricket and Central Districts, highlighting the importance of building relationships with Pacific nations.

The Pacific Cup draws promise thrilling encounters, with the Lewas facing New Zealand Māori, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji before the finals on January 21st. Fans can catch the action on TVWAN Sports 3 and YouTube TVNZ+.

As the Lewas' Pacific Cup journey unfolds, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for live match links on game days, capturing the riveting moments of their quest for victory.