Lewas are Pacific Island champions

PNG beat Vanuatu by 100 runs to 32 in the grand final in Suva Fiji, co-hosted by Cricket Fiji and the Australian Defence Force Sports.

The PNG Lewas arrived back in the country on Monday 20th March, after taking out the inaugural Pacific Islands Cricket Challenge in Suva Fiji. It was clean sweep for PNG as the Men’s Academy team also did well to beat Vanuatu in the grand final.

The Lewas batted first and scored 132 run with a fall of 7 overs in 20 overs.

Sibona Lucy Jimmy top scored with 37 runs followed by Naomi Vare with 18, Henao Thomas 15, Tania Ruma and Kaia Arua with 14 runs each.

Vanuatu’s turn at batted scored 32 runs all out, in 9.3 overs. PNG then running out winners by 100 runs to 32 Vanuatu.

Upon arrival yesterday Lewa’s vice captain Tania Ruma appeared happy and content with the outcome. She said the whole tournament was fun and exciting playing against sisters from other Pacific Islands especially Samoa, host Fiji and Vanuatu.

When giving her evaluation on the grand final match against Vanuatu and the overall the tournament, Tania said the standard of cricket especially the women’s game is still a far cry from the level of cricket in PNG.

The Lewas will break camp for a week before they resume training in preparation for other upcoming events.