Lewas’ Board XI crowned champions

The Board XI, benefitting from a consistent and in form top order, secured victory by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Batting first, the Lewa Legends lost Tanya Frank without scoring and then Puana and Pauke Siaka for single figures were in trouble at 3/13 early in the innings.

Sibona Jimmy (35) and Kaia Arua (34) then batted well together, putting on a 66 run partnership. Isabel Toua contributed an important 19 runs before being run out as the 9th wicket with the Legends score finishing on 111.

Kila Frank was the best of the Board bowlers with 3/15, the ever reliable Mairi Tom with 2/14 completing a very good series with the ball and Henao Thomas picking up 2/22.

The Board XI run chase was clinical as the in-form pair of Naoani Vare (44) and Baia John (34) shared a match winning partnership of 97, before Vare was caught by Ravini Oa off Jimmy’s bowling.

With no addition to the score, Baia was then dismissed by the same pair with Jimmy this time taking the catch of Ravini Oa’s bowling. This left Brenda Tau (12*) and Tanya Ruma (2*) to cruise past the victory total and claim the Isuzu T20 Bash trophy.

Naoani Vare was deservedly named player of the final and received a ringing endorsement from Cricket PNG talent manager, Rodney Maha.

“Naoani was fantastic throughout the whole tournament,” he stated.

“She has lifted her game to another level during the Isuzu Bash. She batted with control and well in partnership with Baia John, they set most of the games up for the Board XI with their opening stands.”

Maha also praised Brenda Tau, Tanya Ruma and Sibona Jimmy, who played some consistent cricket.

“Lewas captain, Kaia Arua, was in great form in the back half of the Bash. Bowling-wise, I was really impressed with Mairi Tom; she just keeps getting better, showing the younger girls how to perform under pressure and taking wickets every game.

“I thought Vicky Area bowled with great control throughout as well.

“It is a bit of a shame the fanfare around the Barras World Cup Squad announcement and the official farewell overshadowed the women’s event,” Maha continued.

“Obviously the Baras World Cup is huge and rightly so but I think it is important to recognise the quality of our women’s cricket. The women’s Isuzu T20 bash was outstanding and congratulations to all the players and coaching staff involved.”

Maha explained the women’s program will now move to their standalone 50 over Isuzu Cup event as they continue preparations for their World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in November.