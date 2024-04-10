Let the games begin

Round one of the 12-team national rugby league championship is scheduled to begin on Saturday and Sunday in Port Moresby, Lae, Kimbe, and Minj. Spectators can expect an exciting start to the season with increased intensity and enthusiasm.

This year’s competition will run 18 weeks of regular rounds and four weeks of semi-finals culminating into the grand final on September 15, 2024.

Last night’s official launch was hosted outdoors at the Holiday Inn Cassowary Park, Port Moresby and attended by senior executives of major naming rights sponsors Digicel and Exxon Mobil, corporate sponsors PNGRFL and PNGNRLC management, the 12 franchise captains and the media.

In his opening address, PNGRFL General Manager Tony Archer spoke highly about how rugby league is connecting the country and the positive impact it is having on the lives of the young people, the sponsors, the administrators and the fans. Archer said during challenging times across the world, rugby league galvanizes everyone and teaches them to be better.

Digicel Vice President, Lorna McPherson was blown away by the occasion, particularly the unveiling of the new Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup. She said the arrival of the new cup will revamp the game and give the competition a fresh new look. Lorna said the artistic design portrayed on the cup brings a sense of unity, pride and excellence, adding the design depicts the PNG culture and what PNG is all about.

Exxon Mobil General Manager Tera Shandro was also excited to represent the company as a proud sponsor. While highlighting some of the accomplishments of the 2023 season, Tera went on to say that as Papua New Guinea’s biggest rugby league competition, the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup has taken its place as an influential part for developing the youth, the people and the country of PNG.